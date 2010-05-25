Dragon Tattoo remake set for December 2011

With David Fincher attached to adapt Swedish novel The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo into an English-speaking movie, a release date for the flick has been tagged.

Apparently the film should be in cinemas by December 2011, which sounds perfectly reasonable considering there would presumably be no CGI involved, nor any massively demanding stunt work.

Meanwhile, the remaining two books in Stieg Larsson’s crime trilogy would reportedly be shot back to back – so long as American audiences lap up Dragon Tattoo .

It is expected that Fincher won’t return to direct the follow-ups – The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest – though they will apparently be filmed back to back.

The Swedish-speaking second film is being released here in the UK on 27 August.

Excited for Fincher's remake? Or think we don't need one?