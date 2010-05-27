Burr Steers to helm Emperor: Young Caesar

No word yet if Zac Efron is set to star, but 17 Again director Burr Steers has been hired to direct a new historical teen drama entitled Emperor: Young Caesar .

The director will helm the adaptation of the first two novels in Conn Iggulden’s historical (and fictional) book series. The series follows the rise of Roman emperor Gaius Julius Caesar.

William Jarhead Broyles and Stephen Cleopatra Harrigan have scribbled the script, which apparently centres on Julius and Brutus as they join the Roman military.

Says Steers:

“I’ve always had an interest in Julius Caesar and his formative years and am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of this project.

“There has never been a film that focuses on Caesar as a young man, and Conn Iggulden, Bill Broyles and Stephen Harrigan have a completely fresh, timely, and exciting take on one of the greatest historical figures of all time.”

Steers’ second film with Zac Efron Charlie St. Cloud hits screens on 8 October, and this sounds like another opportunity for the duo to work together - especially seeing as Iggulden’s first two novels detail Caesar’s life between the ages of 8-28. More when we get it.

Source: [ Deadline ]

Could Efron be going for an action flick at last? Do you want him to?