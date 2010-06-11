Angelina Jolie to play Cleopatra in new biopic?

Angelina Jolie is set to join the lauded likes of Vivien Leigh and Elizabeth Taylor to play Cleopatra in a new movie.

Hollywood producer Scott Rudin has snapped up the rights to a new biography of the legendary queen simply titled Cleopatra: A Life and is reportedly setting up the project “for and with Jolie”.

Which isn’t solid confirmation that Jolie has signed on to the flick – let alone even heard of it – but the part is clearly the kind of majestic role that she’s perfectly suited for.

As Cleopatra author Stacy Schiff notes, though people have “little idea what Cleopatra actually looked like… physically [ Jolie’s ] the perfect look”.

Jolie better start sending in her requests for leading man Antony, though – Schiff dismissed ideas that partner Brad Pitt could bag the role.

“Famous long before she was notorious, Cleopatra has gone down in history for all the wrong reasons,” goes the official synopsis for the novel.

“Stacy Schiff here boldly separates fact from fiction to rescue the magnetic queen whose death ushered in a new world order a generation before the birth of Christ. Rich in detail, epic in scope, Schiff ’s is a luminous, deeply original reconstruction of a dazzling life.”

Yeay, sounds epic.

Source: [ USA Today ]

Is Jolie a perfect Cleo?