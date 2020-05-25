Total Film's brand new Tenet covers revealed

Total Film has revealed the brand new covers for its upcoming issue, featuring Christopher Nolan's Tenet.



The magazine hits shelves this Friday, 29 May, and copies are also winging their way to subscribers. Total Film subscribers will get an exclusive cover featuring John David Washington's protagonist, and the newsstand cover features Washington and Robert Pattinson. Check out the covers below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

The issue is available in shops from Friday, and will also be available digitally for your tablet from wherever you get your digital mags.

You can start a Total Film subscription beginning with issue 299 (the Tenet issue) by heading to MyFavouriteMagazines. Stay tuned to GamesRadar+ this week for exclusive content from the new issue.

Tenet is an 'action epic evolving from the world of international espionage', and stars Washington, Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, and Nolan's lucky charm, Michael Caine. Washington is in pursuit of Branagh's Russian crim who can communicate with the future. Expect time inversion, backwards bullets, corridor scraps and a full-scale plane crash.

Tenet is scheduled to open in cinemas on July 17, 2020.