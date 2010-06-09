Sorcerers Apprentice exclusive poster 3/5

It’s day three of our exclusive The Sorcerer’s Apprentice poster reveals, and today we’ve got something a little bit striking in the seductive form of Monica Belucci.

Thanks to those lovely people at Disney, we’ve gotten our third new Sorcerer’s Apprentice character poster, which unveils sorceress Veronica – who’s attained the unrequited affections of a certain Maxim Horvath .

Click the above image for a hi-res look…



As well as this darkly glamorous one sheet, we’ve been sent a character profile on the lusciously lascivious Veronica. Read on below…

VERONICA (Monica Bellucci) is a sorcerer who has had the great fortune of being loved by Balthazar Blake—and the misfortune of being loved by Maxim Horvath.

“Balthazar and Veronica are willing to do everything for their love,” says Bellucci, “and at the same time they’re two fighters. Horvath, who, like them, was a disciple of Merlin, also falls in love with Veronica. She rejects him for Balthazar, and because of that he betrays them by aligning himself with Morgana. It’s a beautiful and powerful story about love, jealousy and vengeance.”

Be sure to come back tomorrow for our fourth and penultimate character poster, which will be a right corker.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice hits screens on 11 August.

