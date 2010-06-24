Buried scribe pens Twelve Strangers

M. Night Shyamalan has recruited Buried writer Chris Sparling to script the second film in his Night Chronicles series, entitled Twelve Strangers .

The Night Chronicles is a label that Shy created via Media Rights Capital; the first film under the moniker, Devil , is currently in post-production.

Not much is known about Twelve Strangers , though Deadline report that it “involves a jury deliberating a case involving the supernatural”. So 12 Angry Ghostmen ? In Sparling’s hands this simple premise could go anywhere.

Meanwhile, Shyamalan’s current top secret script project ( as reported earlier this week ) has had some light shed on it.

Deadline report that the story as it stands would have Bradley Cooper playing a father searching for his child. They say: “It might stray into Taken terrain, but the father taps into some supernatural powers to aid the search.”

Think Shyamalan's still got it?