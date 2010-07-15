Brett Ratner to direct new Hercules?

Share

Brett Ratner is currently in talks to helm a new movie based on the Greek hero Hercules.

Having lost out on the chance to direct the latest Conan flick, Ratner could be getting a second swing at a big budget mountainous hero thanks to producer Avi Lerner, who’s been attempting to birth a Hercules flick for eons.

Website 24 Frames report: “Little is known about the specifics of the new version, though it’s expected to bring Lerner’s classic action ethos to the larger-than-life character.”

So… lion skin loincloth and a giant club? The main question is whether the production will go the origins route and re-tell the story of Hercules’ beginnings, from his illegitimate birth after a night of passion between Zeus and mortal woman Alcmene, to his legendary labours.

Ratner and Lerner have the recent surge in sword-and-sandals movies to thank for this project’s resurgence – though we hope they can put something together that’s markedly better than Clash Of The Titans and Prince Of Persia . "Bring on the Hydra!"

Source: [ 24 Frames ]

Do we need more swords and sandals?