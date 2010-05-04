"Vampires Of Venice" Spoiler-Free Preview

12 very vague teasers about the next episode of Doctor Who

1 It's a great, big fun episode with probably the biggest number of laugh-out-loud one-liners so far this season - but more "Shakespeare Code” than “The Unicorn And The Wasp” in tone

2 There’s a great visual gag involving the Doctor getting everyone to shush up

3 Croatia plays Venice pretty well

4 The final shot is a very unusual. Not sure what it means, but it's cool

5 There’s more snogging

6 Somebody swaps clothes with somebody else

7 There's a great reason why the vampires don't have reflections

8 Structurally it’s a very traditional Doctor Who story

9 Guest stars Helen McCrory and Alex Price (Gilbert from Being Human ) are both excellent

10 The Doctor makes an unexpected entrance

11 There an extratextual in-joke that’s a doozy

12 Some of the cinematography and lighting is just exquisite

(Note about episode name – as we exclusively revealed on this site months ago, the episode is definitely called “Vampires Of Venice” not “Vampires In Venice”, and despite some of the pre-publicity material, the on-screen caption definitely has no “The” at the start)