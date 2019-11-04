All the upcoming video game movies for 2019 and beyond

Now that movie studios are paying attention to what we play, the list of upcoming video game movies is bigger than ever before. There are so many, in fact, that it can be hard to keep track. Which ones will be released soon, which ones are trapped in development hell, and which ones featured a blue hedgehog with human teeth that freaked people out so much it's getting a total visual overhaul. Luckily we're here to help, keeping you up to date on everything from the Uncharted movie to Tomb Raider 2.

Tomb Raider 2

Release date: March 19, 2021

Warner Bros confirmed a release date of March 19, 2021 for a sequel to 2018's Tomb Raider movie. Excitingly, the writer hired for the project is Amy Jump, a longtime Ben Wheatley collaborator who has worked on cult films like the excellent Kill List, A Field In England, Free Fire, and High-Rise. All are dark and sinister, and hint at an exciting future for Lara Croft. According to Deadline, star Alicia Vikander was a fan of Jump's work on the script.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Release date: February 14, 2020

The first poster for the Sonic movie featured a hedgehog silhouette with thighs that could snap a man in half, and was alarming enough to spark a wave of memes, but that was nothing compared to the reaction to the trailer, where Sonic showed off his unnervingly human teeth. The reaction was so violent, that the movie was delayed from November 2019 to 2020, for "a little more time to make Sonic just right."

We'll have to wait to see Mr Needlemouse in action before we make any real judgment, but the cast features Jim Carrey as the villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik, James Marsden, and Parks and Rec star Ben Schwartz in the title role.

Call of Duty

Release date: TBC

Activision has made no secret of its desire to squeeze every last penny out of its blockbuster titles, and Call of Duty is no exception. It's very early days in development, but the early signs are promising. Stefano Sollima has signed on as director, and if that name is familiar its because he's just finished Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Kieran Fitzgerald is on board as the writer -he's also currently at work on Sherlock Holmes 3 - and in the past has penned Oliver Stone's Snowden and a few episodes of gripping Netflix documentary series Wormwood.

"Not a war movie, but a soldier movie," Solima said of the project in an interview with Polygon. "I think that this is what I will do. I think it’s a missing part. [There have recently been] some movies [about] soldiers, but only some of them are masterpieces. I think I miss modern [soldier movies]. As an audience.”

Minecraft: The Movie

Release date: March 4, 2022

The Minecraft movie saw some big changes this year, including a total overhaul of the plot and a release date announcement. The original official synopsis was "Steve is the only person in the village that doesn't fit in, but one day while mining for stone he meets Klunk, the iron golem and together they have wacky adventures," and The Office's Steve Carrel is rumored to be on the books to play Steve.

Now the movie will tell the story of "a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld." Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist director Peter Sollett is now leading the project, and Hidden Figures writer Allison Schroeder is on screenplay duties.

Uncharted

Release date: TBA

Rumors and drama have surrounded the Uncharted movie since around 2010, when Mark Wahlberg confirmed he was playing Nathan Drake and that Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci would be his co-stars. Directed by American Hustle's David O Russell, fans we're confused about the rumored plot lines, and things soon fell quiet. Fans hope's soared when Dan Trachtenberg was announced as the new director, but he left a few months later, leaving the director's chair empty for now.

As far as we know Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland will play a young Drake, and has his eye on his Avengers Infinity War buddy Chris Pratt as Sully. "I think he would be a great Sully, I think it could be cool," he said in an interview. "Because if it was an older movie, I would say that Chris should play Nathan, but I think he would be a cool Sully, and I love working with Chris, so if I could work with Chris some more that would be great."

The Uncharted movie is now set to be the first cinematic feature headed up by PlayStation Productions, Sony's home-grown take on the Marvel Studios formula.

The Last of Us

Release date: TBA

Brace yourselves, because the most recent news on a The Last of Us adaptation isn't good. The game's writer, Neil Druckmann, worked on the script for the movie version a couple of years ago, but recently said on stage the DICE Summit 2018 that "having some separation from it, I look back and I'm like, 'I don't want that movie to be made."

Lucky for him, the project seems to have run out of gas. It was announced in 2014, with Spider-Man and Evil Dead veteran Sam Raimi producing and Resident Evil studio Screen Gems on board. By 2016 Raimi revealed in an interview that things had stalled because Druckmann and Sony couldn't agree on a direction for the movie. " I'm attached to it. I'm not too sure what that means," he told IGN. "Right now it's just sitting there. They don't want to move forward, and it's not my place to say why, and Neil, I think, is in a slight disagreement with them about how things should go so there's a standstill. And I don't have the power to move it."

At least there's The Last of Us 2 to look forward to.

Watch Dogs

Release date: TBA

Announced in 2013, the last we heard about the hacker movie adaptation was in 2016, when Ubisoft said it was working with Sony to make it happen. Since then, Watch Dogs 2 has been released to a solid critical reception but soft launch sales, the Assassin's Creed movie failed to slay its intended audience, and all has gone quiet.

Excitingly, or not, on IMDb it's also listed as the "Untitled Mark Wahlberg/Hacker Project" so let your mind run wild with that for a while.

Monster Hunter

Release date: September 4, 2020

If Monster Hunter World lit a fire in your belly for wildlife murder, then you'll be pleased to know a movie is currently in the early stages. You might not be so pleased to hear that Resident Evil: The Final Chapter writer-director Paul W.S Anderson is leading the charge. According to a 2016 interview with Deadline, he scored the rights from Capcom, and has big plans. "We’ve found a way of connecting the Dune-like sand-covered world of Monster Hunter with our world," says his producing partner Jeremy Bolt. "So we’re bringing this massive Japanese game into the world of America."

"A United Nations military team falls into a portal to an alternate world, where Hunters fight giant monsters," reads the official synopsis. "Two groups work together to defend the portal, thwarting monsters from entering and invading Earth."

The movie will be released on September 4, 2020.