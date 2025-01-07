A Horizon Zero Dawn movie is on the way from Sony, and it's in the "early stages" now

A Horizon Zero Dawn movie is on the way from Sony.

The studio announced the news as part of its CES 2025 keynote. While details are sparse, it was revealed that the movie is already in development.

"Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions are at the early stages of developing a film adaptation of the award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn," said head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash (H/T IGN). "Just imagine, Aloy's beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen."

The game revolves around a young hunter named Aloy, who, in a dystopian future controlled by deadly machines, embarks on a journey to discover her past.

An adaptation was previously intended for Netflix, announced back in 2022. The Umbrella Academy executive producer and showrunner Steve Blackman was developing that series, with Michelle Lovretta set to be co-showrunner. However, it was ultimately scrapped.

This is one of many video game adaptations from Sony, which include the Uncharted movie that stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, as well as The Last of Us HBO show (season 2 is coming this April, as revealed by a new trailer).

At the moment, it's too early for any casting information or further details on this Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation, as the movie seems to be in the very early stages.

While you wait for more news on the Horizon Zero Dawn movie, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of 2025.