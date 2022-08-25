The Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series gets a showrunner as first details revealed

The first details of Netflix’s Horizon Zero Dawn TV show have been revealed – including confirmation that Aloy will be the main character. Steve Blackman, who helped bring The Umbrella Academy to streaming, will be writing the show alongside Michelle Lovretta, who created the Canadian cult hit Killjoys.

The adaptation of Guerrilla Games’ open-world series isn’t straying too far from its PlayStation source material. The original game, which spawned a 2022 sequel, focused on Aloy and the remaining population struggling for survival in post-apocalyptic 31st Century Earth. There, they worship the preceding human race – The Old Ones – and battle against large machines.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum (opens in new tab), Blackman confirmed the series "takes place a thousand years in the future, in a world completely remade by massive machines." He added, "Suffice it to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story." No casting details have been announced for Aloy as of writing.

Intriguingly, Blackman said both Horizon Zero Dawn and another of his projects – spacefaring Orbital – will "be using the newest technologies available to bring these projects to screen." Given Horizon Zero Dawn’s trademark lush landscapes littered with mechanical beasts and dormant structures, this could be a feast for the eyes for viewers on Netflix.

Blackman’s other Netflix baby, The Umbrella Academy, is all set to end after its fourth season. From there, he’ll put all his energy into Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital.

There are also more PlayStation adaptations on the way. The Last of Us TV show, a Twisted Metal series and a God of War TV series are on all various stages of development. For more from Netflix, here are the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.