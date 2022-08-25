Netflix confirms The Umbrella Academy will end with season 4

Netflix has confirmed The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth season – but it will also be its final outing. The news about the much-loved adaptation of Gerard Way’s comic book was announced on Twitter, months after it aired its third season.

The renewal seemed almost a foregone conclusion before Netflix’s confirmation given the show is one of the most popular originals on the platform. The Umbrella Academy season 3 made it onto Netflix’s Top 10 for several weeks running when it was released in June. However, the announcement that it will be the final season is likely to disappoint some fans of the superhero show.

The entire Hargreeves family will be returning for The Umbrella Academy season 4, including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. However, showrunner Steve Blackman has confirmed they'll be in serious danger in the new season after the season 3 finale saw them pushed into a new timeline – without their powers.

"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the season 3 finale," he told Netflix's Tudum (opens in new tab). "But because of Allison’s actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button. So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline."

He went on to tease how there will be "new enemies" as well. "But how do [the Hargreeves] manage without their powers?" Blackman added. "Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Then there's the issue of a Sparrow Ben in the post-credits scene as well... The showrunner teased of the storyline: "What the fuck is he doing on a Korean subway train reading a book about pottery? Odd, right? Of course, it is! This is the Umbrella Academy."

