Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has released four script samples for the new movie… but only one of them is real

The team behind the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game celebrated 10 years of the iconic franchise by releasing behind-the-scenes pictures of the animatronic workshop, and a copy of four screenplay pages for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie sequel. But there’s a catch, only one of the scripts is the real thing.

"There is one more surprise before the day is over. We will be releasing one page from the actual Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie screenplay," said game creator ScottGames on Twitter. "Of course, it might be more interesting if it were released alongside three FAKE screenplay pages. It will be up to the fanbase to figure out which page is REAL."

The first of the four pages depicts a scene where it seems like Vanessa, played by Elizabeth Lail in the first movie, is trapped inside the animatronic Chica. In the second, a US General and Captain are talking about Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria being used to test out government-funded robotics, and in the third Abby is telling Mike (Josh Hutcherson) to burn some plushies because they are contaminated. Finally, in the fourth, a man and two kids enter Freddy Fazbear’s, turn on the animatronics and carousel, and then walk downstairs into darkness. Check out the scripts below.

Fans quickly rallied to figure out which script is the real deal, with many leaning towards script 4 as it lines up with the second game. "My bet is on #4, because if this is an interpretation of FNaF 2 to some extent," said one fan, while another echoed, "The fourth one includes a carousel, which the FNaF 2 location has one, so I think the final page is real."

But another fan pointed out a key detail on number two, adding, "I'm genuinely thinking the military one is the real one, not because it's so out of place, but because it actually might be the reasoning for why the toy animatronics in FNaF 2 have facial recognition tied to a criminal database."

In addition to the screenplays, ScottGames also revealed some behind-the-scenes pictures from Jim Henson's Creature Shop. From the images, which you can see below, it looks like Henson has Toy versions of Freddy and Bonnie and Withered versions of Foxy and Chica. It is important to note that the Toy and Withered versions of the animatronics appear in the second game, which suggests the movie franchise may be following the same storyline as the games.

Let's top off the day with four more images from the amazing Jim Henson's Creature Shop! pic.twitter.com/RL9RNYGZIYAugust 8, 2024

Similarly to the first game, the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie follows a security guard on his first night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, who soon finds out that the restaurant is crawling with killer animatronics that come alive at night. Soon after the original made a splash at the box office, a sequel was announced. Star Matthew Lillard, who plays the villainous pizzeria owner and part-time child killer, confirmed earlier this year that the sequel will start filming this October.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 releases on December 5, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way in 2024 and beyond.