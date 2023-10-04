The Five Nights At Freddy's film has already made its money back, even before release

As always, Blumhouse Productions are taking over the horror genre this Halloween with huge releases Insidious: The Red Door and The Exorcist: Believer, and at the end of October, the studio will release one of their most anticipated frightening flicks yet, Five Nights At Freddy's.

The video game adaptation has been in the works for quite some time, so long that die-hard FNaF fans are positively bursting at the seams waiting for the film to hit the big screen. But with so much eager anticipation, it begs the question, what if the movie fails to meet expectations?

Well, Jason Blum for one isn't worried about this at all. In an interview with Fortune the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions explained that even if the movie completely tanked at the box office, the animatronic horror fest would still make a profit. Just from the sale of its streaming and theatrical distributions alone, FNaF has already managed to make back production costs.

Blum declined to share just how much money the Freddy feature has already made but we do know that FNaF cost upwards of $20 million to make, with a great deal of the budget spent on animatronics, making it quite an expensive movie by Blumhouse standards.

Blum is no stranger to making frugal films, later in the interview the founder went on to discuss how he keeps production costs down by limiting acting roles, stating that "Waiters don’t speak in our movies" as when an actor has a speaking role, the company must pay them at least $800, even for one line. On that note, we can only guess how much money FNaF must have saved, as we’re guessing you don't have to pay animatronics to speak at all.

Five Nights at Freddy's will hit theatres on October 27. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way in 2023 and beyond. If you're looking to scare yourself silly this spooky season, we also have a list of the 25 best horror movie remakes.