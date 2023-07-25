The Exorcist: Believer trailer puts a new spin on classic scares

The trailer for The Exorcist: Believer has finally hit the internet – and it's a brand new tale of terror that pays homage to its '80s roots.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, two schoolgirls (Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum) disappear in the woods and are missing for days until both are thankfully found unharmed – or so their parents think.

One particularly freaky moment sees Marcum wander through a church service while screaming, "the body and the blood!" at the priest, in a loud, demonic voice, while soaked in communion wine. Jewett's father (Leslie Odom Jr.), at his wit's end (because what parent is ever prepared for demonic possession) seeks out the help of none other than Chris MacNeil, played by the OG queen Ellen Burstyn.

At one point we see a photo of Linda Blair's Regan, which was a clever choice from the filmmakers, invoking just the right amount of nostalgia to hook viewers both new and old. There's also tons of blood and demon vomit and crosses and basically everything you'd expect from an Exorcist film – we can't wait.

The new sequel is David Gordon Green (Halloween Ends) from a screenplay by Green and Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray), based on a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride, and Green. The Blumhouse-produced pic also stars Ann Dowd, Raphael Sbarge, Jennifer Nettles, and Okwui Okpokwasili.

The Exorcist: Believer hits theaters on October 13. Another sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver, is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.