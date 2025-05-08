First haunting trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga take on their final case

The first trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites is here, and it looks like the Warrens' final case may just be the most terrifying yet.

The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with Ed and Loraine Warren giving a tour of their haunted menagerie – which, of course, features Annabelle herself sitting inside a glass case. The two are then tasked with their final case, which involves everything from creepy children and disembodied hands to sinks full of blood and crucifixes on fire. It's getting blasphemous up in here.

The Conjuring: Last Rites - Official Teaser - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

Set in 1986, five years after the events of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Last Rites sees the Warrens enjoying their retirement when one last case pulls them back in. The Conjuring: Last Rites follows the haunting of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania, who claim a demon has been haunting their house for 15 years.

Although the upcoming movie won’t be the last film in the franchise, it marks the end of the road for Lorraine and Ed Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wilson contemplated his journey as Ed being over, and the idea of not working with Farmiga anymore. “I actually can't imagine it really because of her," he said. "It really meant the world to me. I didn't think we'd be doing this for 12, 13 years.”

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, Tilly Walker, Molly Cartwright, Peter Wight, and Kate Fahy.

The Conjuring: Last Rites starts haunting theaters on September 5. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.