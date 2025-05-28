Chilling first teaser for new found footage horror movie starring paranormal influencers shows a ghostly investigation gone wrong

Shudder has released the first creepy teaser for upcoming found footage horror movie House on Eden, and it looks like a mix between Paranormal Activity and Hell House LLC.

The clip, which you can watch below opens with a pair of paranormal investigators heading out on a road trip to explore a haunted house, with their cameraman documenting the whole thing. Then the next frame shows the duo creeping through a dark wooded area when they hear a chilling scream. But once inside the house, things only get scarier as one of the investigators is pushed into a bath by a ghostly figure.

House on Eden First Look | Feat. Celina Myers & Kris Collins | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

House on Eden stars real-life social media figures Kris Collins and Celina Myers, who have decided to keep their real names in the movie. Jason-Christopher Mayer also stars. As per the official synopsis from Shudder, the movie follows a trio of paranormal investigators, Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay, who go about their normal day-to-day and set off on their latest case.

"But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they've encountered before," reads the synopsis. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move."

However, the most interesting part about this movie is that the stars, Kris Collins and Celina Myers, are actually paranormal investigators in real life, too. Horror buffs may recognize Collins as Kallmekris from YouTube, where she has over 12 million subscribers and often covers true crime cases. But Collins and Myers have more recently started another channel called Can’t Sleep, where they discuss paranormal stories and go ghost hunting.

This is just the latest project from Shudder, best known for housing some of the best found footage horror movies, such as Late Night with the Devil and the Hell House LLC franchise. The fifth and final Hell House installment, titled Hell House LLC: Lineage, is set to hit the site later this year.

House on Eden lands in theaters on July 25 in the US and is expected to hit Shudder sometime after. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.