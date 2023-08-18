One of the highest-rated Steam games of all time is getting a surprise movie adaptation from the John Wick creator

Slime Rancher, indie developer Monomi Park’s slimetastic 2017 hit, is being made into a movie.

As per Deadline, the game – which sees players control young rancher Beatrix LeBeau as she wrangles slimes a thousand light years from Earth – is being adapted by Story Kitchen, the production company founded by John Wick writer and creator Derek Kolstad.

Little else is known about the project – including whether it’s an animated affair or a bizarro live-action take on the cutesy sandbox series – but it’s sure to intrigue those who fell in love with the slimes in the first place.

Slime Rancher is currently one of the highest-rated games on Steam, garnering almost 100,000 reviews and sitting at an Overwhelmingly Positive rating. Steam aggregator SteamDB also has it as the 19th-highest rated game on the platform, sitting pretty ahead of the likes of Counter-Strike.

Kolstad’s Kitchen Company is busy elsewhere in the video game space. They’re currently involved in adaptations of Sifu and Toejam and Earl. Kolstad is also attached to Streets of Rage, Hitman, and Just Cause.

The news also follows on from three hugely successful video game movie adaptations. Of course, The Super Mario Bros. Movie crushed the competition this year, grossing north of $1 billion. Previous years also saw Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 take in over $400m at the box office. Audiences, it seems, are warming up to their favorite properties making the leap from consoles to cinema.

