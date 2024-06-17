Sony confirms a sequel to Tom Holland-led Uncharted movie is in the works

A sequel to 2022's Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland is officially in the works, Sony has confirmed.

Sony president of international distribution Steven O'Dell confirmed the pic at the 2024 CineEurope trade show while listing Sony Pictures films that are currently in the works.

The action-adventure film, based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise of the same name, starred Holland as protagonist Nathan Drake who is recruited by Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in a race against a corrupt billionaire (Antonio Banderas) and a mercenary leader (Tati Gabrielle) to locate the fabled Magellan treasure. Ruben Fleischer directed the film, which grossed $407 million at the global box office, from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Sophia Ali, Rudy Panjow, Manuel de Blas, and Steven Waddington also star.

It was reported two years ago that Sony planned on making an Uncharted film franchise, with both Holland and Wahlberg at the helm. Wahlberg himself revealed last year that a script for the sequel had indeed been written and that "they're working on it."

This isn't surprising, given that the Uncharted post-credits scene definitely seems to set up a part two, with Nate meeting a man working for Gabriel Roman, a villain character from Uncharted: Drake's Fortune. Sully also sports a mustache in the final which Wahlberg said he would be wearing the "whole entire time" for the sequel.

Uncharted is streaming now on Hulu.