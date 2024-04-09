Blumhouse teases Five Nights at Freddy's sequel with mysterious behind-the-scenes image – and fans think they've spotted Mangle

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is officially underway – and fans think the puppeteers over at Jim Henson's Creature Shop are crafting a fan-favorite protagonist.

Blumhouse released a behind-the-scenes photo straight from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, where the animatronic baddies for the first Five Nights at Freddy's were carefully crafted (and we love the idea of the Muppets and Freddy Fazbear being made under the same roof).

"Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is working their magic again! We aren’t sure what they’re working on, but we know it will be great," the horror studio tweeted. Fans were quick to reply with hopeful comments about a major antagonist from the video game Five Nights at Freddy 2 – Mangle.

In Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Mangle is Foxy's redesigned counterpart as the creators of the animatronics thought Foxy's design was much too scary. The 'new and improved' kid-friendly Foxy was placed in Kid's Cove – and torn apart by children so often that the staff gave up on putting it back together. Because of this, Mangle walks around with a fully visible endoskeleton and its right leg has a right hand instead of a foot. Pretty terrifying, but also pretty awesome.

The movie will most likely follow the events and characters of the second game, but we wouldn't mind seeing Josh Hutcherson's Mike make a comeback. The first film grossed $297.2 million against a budget and became a huge streaming hit (and I may or may not be one of those mega-fans who saw it in theaters more than once).

Five Nights at Freddy's is streaming now on Peacock. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.