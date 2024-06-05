Hunger Games star joins Talk to Me actor in Watch Dogs movie based on the popular video game franchise

Tom Blyth is set to star alongside Sophie Wilde in a feature-length adaptation of popular video game franchise Watch Dogs.

Per Deadline, Mathieu Turi is set to direct from a screenplay by Christie LeBlanc and Victoria Bata.

Watch Dogs, an action-adventure open-world game, was first released in 2014, and went on to spawn three sequels and several tie-in books. A hacker protagonist, controlled by the player, gets caught up in the criminal underworld of their city and goes up against crime bosses and rival hackers.

In 2014, Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese were attached to write the pic, before it entered development hell. Wilde's casting in early 2024 was the first film update in years. Character and plot details have not yet been released.

Blyth recently starred as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and is currently filming the dramas Discussion Materials, A Farewell to Arms, and Plainclothes. He currently stars as Billy the Kid in the MGM Plus series of the same name that follows the real-life story of the American outlaw who only lived to age 21. Wilde is perhaps best known for her role in the supernatural horror Talk to Me, and just wrapped filming on the movie Babygirl which co-stars Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas.

