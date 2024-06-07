It’s not a Sonic 3 trailer, but SEGA has news on another video game threequel movie – as Angry Birds 3 goes into production

SEGA has announced that The Angry Birds Movie 3 has gone into production with a suitably high-flying teaser.

In it, Red adjusts his trajectory and enters the game’s trademark slingshot, heading for the skies. Watch it for yourself below.

A little bird told us that The Angry Birds Movie 3 just launched into production... 🤫 pic.twitter.com/ATALruFd3yJune 6, 2024

And that’s it – nothing else just yet on casting, story, or even a release window. It’s very much early days for Red and his flock’s return though, given past instalments, expect some new friends – and new threats – to surface soon.

The Angry Birds Movie, starring Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, and Bill Hader, was released in 2016 to considerable success, generating $353 million at the box office which – at the time – made the feature, based on Rovio’s hit mobile games, one of the most successful video game movies of all time.

A sequel, released in 2019, fared slightly less better – grossing only $150 million worldwide.

Inevitably, some are disappointed that we still haven’t seen a Sonic 3 trailer or teaser, despite being only six months out from release.

Right now, all we have to go on for Sonic 3 is a poster spotted at a convention, though one that seemingly has re-used assets from the previous two movies.

Reports that Keanu Reeves is joining the Sonic 3 cast as Shadow the Hedgehog haven’t yet been officially confirmed, though we expect it to be set in stone any day now – even if Idris Elba is remaining guarded over the new cast addition.

For more, check out the other upcoming video game movies in the works, plus the new Xbox Series X games and new PS5 games coming your way very soon.