PS5 interview: Sony's Jim Ryan details plans for streaming, exclusives, and more

A new interview with PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan has revealed a bunch of fresh details about the PS5 in anticipation of its Holiday 2020 release date.



This includes the news that Sony is working on a number of unannounced next-gen titles that could "make or break" the success of its upcoming successor to the PS4.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz in a newly published interview, Ryan stated that "as we move towards the next-generation in 2020, one of our [Sony's] tasks -- probably our main task -- is to take that community and transition it from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and at a scale and pace that we've never delivered on before."

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

Last month, images of the PS5 devkit leaked online, revealing that a number of studios were already working on new titles for the hardware, and Ryan acknowledges that Sony is already "hearing from developers and publishers [about] the ease in which they are able to get code running on PlayStation 5", which is reportedly "way beyond any experience they've had on any other PlayStation platform."

"Everybody, not just PlayStation, is in for a rollercoaster ride of constant evolution" says Ryan, who also reiterated the company's support for smaller, independent studios going forward, but stopped short when asked whether PS Now could ever evolved into something closer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service on the PS5.

Ryan also confirmed that a number of Black Friday PS VR deals 2019 will be announced over the coming weeks, stressing that the virtual reality market is still an important space for PlayStation as it begins to think about the next-generation of gaming.

In related news, a new Horizon Zero Dawn 2 job listing at Guerilla Games seems to confirm a sequel to the action RPG is indeed in development. Could that be one of the PS5 launch games that Ryan is alluding to?



For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2019 and beyond, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.