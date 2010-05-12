Pixar sacrifice Newt

The Pixar blog this week confirmed the cancellation of Newt, an original Pixar animation which has been in development for several years.

Newt which would have been Pixar's 14th film and was originally set for release next summer, but was put back to 2012 to allow room in the cinemas for the distinctly less-inspiring Cars 2 .

Now with the iconic Monsters Inc sequel set for release in 2012, which will be followed closely by The Brave (formerly know as The Bear and the Bow), Newt was removed from the schedule all together.

Newt was set to follow the story of the last remaining male and female blue-footed newts on the planet, the hero, Newt, and his would be mate, Brooke. Newt and Brooke are supposed to mate to save the species; problem is they can’t stand each other.

As tends to be the case in Pixar flicks, the pair embark on a perilous, unpredictable adventure and discover that finding a mate never goes as planned, even when you only have one choice.

Put your hand up if you want to see Cars 5? Not us...Bring back the Newt! Leave a comment!