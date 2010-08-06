Pirates 4 shoots on Queen Anne's Revenge

Share

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides , Disney’s fourth instalment in the rum-sozzled series, has begun filming on board Blackbeard’s infamous flagship - the Queens Anne’s Revenge.



Shooting is expected to continue in Hawaii until next Thursday. Johnny Depp has also been frequently spotted on set, stepping back into his role as Captain Jack Sparrow and greeting crowds of gathered fans in full costume.



A few behind the scenes shots of The Queen Anne were leaked in June, but this is the first picture that really allows us to get a proper look at her. And what a beauty she is.



The new film will see Sparrow cross paths with a woman from his past, Penelope Cruz - daughter of the scourge of the seven seas, Blackbeard (Ian McShane). Geoffrey Rush will reprise his role as Captain Barbossa, although previous cast members Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley will not be appearing.



Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides opens in May 2011.

Ready to hit the high seas again with Captain Jack?