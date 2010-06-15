Monday Link-A-Mania

Today's hot news round-up: Neuromancer, Pirates Of The Caribbean 4 and Guillermo del Toro to do Van Helsing!

Did you have a good Monday? Here's just a few of the top stories that floated in front of our news tractor beam today.

NEUROMANCER DIRECTOR

Vincenzo Natali, director of Splice and Cube, has been confirmed as the helmer for William Gibson's Neuromancer, according to Den Of Geek. Sounds awesome .

STAR WARS LIGHTSABER GAME

Footage of a potential new Star Wars game from Microsoft's launch conference for Kinect (previously known as Natal), reports Kotaku. Looks good until you notice that the Jedi moves first.

THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE TRAILER

A slightly darker and more action packed new trailer for The Sorcerer's Apprentice over at Den Of Geek . Nicholas Cage playing himself, once again?

HERE COME GREEN LANTERN 2 AND FLASH

Warners gives the go-ahead on treatments for Green Lantern 2 and The Flash, say our chums on Total Film . We just have to hope the first film is good.

RUSH TO BE IN PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN

JobBlo reports that Geoffrey Rush returns as Captain Barbosa for Pirates Of The Caribbean 4 , and no Bloom or Knightley to get in the way.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO TO DO VAN HELSING!

Pajiba breaks the news that Del Toro Productions is developing a new Van Helsing film , with Guillermo writing the treatment himself. Pan's Labyrinth with a vampire hunter? Seems good to me. Perhaps enough to scrub our memories clean of the last Van Helsing film, eh?

ASSASSIN'S CREED: BROTHERHOOD TRAILER

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood trailer from Ubisoft, showing Ezio in Rome doing what he does best .

TWILIGHT: BREAKING DAWN TO BE SPLIT IN TWO

It's been confirmed that those of us who haven't fallen for the Twilight mania will have to suffer through two more films - another article from JoBlo .

That's it for now! Today's news summary brought to you by SFX work experience laddie Andy King. Be nice to him, and come back for more news tomorrow.