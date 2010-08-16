Kristen Bell joins ballet comedy

Kristen Bell, she of Veronica Mars and Forgetting Sarah Marshall fame, has signed on to indie ballet comedy Dance Of The Mirlitons .



Far from playing the film’s svelte lead dancer, though, Bell will play an overbearing mother who is desperate that her slightly overweight ballerina daughter becomes a star.



THR state that the film revolves around the girl entering “a Mean Girls -type environment when she has to prove her worth in class”.



"Kristen's combination of comedic timing and authenticity will bring this character to the next level, and give this crossover appeal," reckons producer Daniel Dubiecki.



Now, director Evan Greenberg ( Little Miss Sunshine and Billy Elliot) is mounting a search to find an unknown young actress who will play the precocious young dancer. Considering he ‘discovered’ Jamie Bell and Abigail Breslin, he shouldn’t have too much trouble.



Kristen Bell will next be seen opposite Christina Aguilera and Cher in Burlesque .

Looking forward to Greenberg's latest?

