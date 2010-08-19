Popular

Idris Elba to star in Cross

The Wire star takes over from Morgan Freeman

Idris Elba has signed on to play forensic psychologist Dr. Alex Cross in new film Cross , an adaptation of James Patterson's twelfth novel in the Alex Cross series.

The character has previously been portrayed on screen by Morgan Freeman in Kiss The Girls (1997) and Along Came a Spider (2001).

In the novel version, Cross has become a private investigator having left the FBI. He then becomes involved in consulting to stop a serial killer called The Butcher who may be connected to the murder of his wife.

It's been a busy few years for the Londoner. He'll be seen next in John Luessenhop's Takers and will appear as Heimdall in the Marvel comic book adaptation, Thor.

Having played a murder detective in Luther, it shouldn't be too much of a stretch for him to play a forensic psychologist in Cross. However. Morgan Freeman leaves some pretty big shoes to fill.

Cross is set to be directed by David Twohy ( Pitch Black) and written by Kerry Williamson, with no release date announced as yet.

What do you make of Idris Elba?