Idris Elba to star in Cross

Idris Elba has signed on to play forensic psychologist Dr. Alex Cross in new film Cross , an adaptation of James Patterson's twelfth novel in the Alex Cross series.

The character has previously been portrayed on screen by Morgan Freeman in Kiss The Girls (1997) and Along Came a Spider (2001).

In the novel version, Cross has become a private investigator having left the FBI. He then becomes involved in consulting to stop a serial killer called The Butcher who may be connected to the murder of his wife.

It's been a busy few years for the Londoner. He'll be seen next in John Luessenhop's Takers and will appear as Heimdall in the Marvel comic book adaptation, Thor.

Having played a murder detective in Luther, it shouldn't be too much of a stretch for him to play a forensic psychologist in Cross. However. Morgan Freeman leaves some pretty big shoes to fill.

Cross is set to be directed by David Twohy ( Pitch Black) and written by Kerry Williamson, with no release date announced as yet.

What do you make of Idris Elba? Leave us a comment below...