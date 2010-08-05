Guy Pearce and Maggie Grace join Lock Out

Share

Guy Pearce and Maggie Grace have signed on to star in Luc Besson’s new flick Lock Out , which he co-wrote with directors Stephen St. Leger and James Mather.



Yesterday we broke the news that Vincent Regan had joined the 3D movie, which he described as “ Taken meets The Fifth Element ”.



Now it appears that the flick’s original title Section 8 has been changed to the more ominous sounding Lock Out - avoiding comparisons to a TV series and little-known 2006 movie of the same name.



Deadline report that Pearce will play a man who is wrongly convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage against the US. In exchange for his freedom, he is charged with rescuing the president's daughter from an outer space prison taken over by violent inmates.

Peter Stormare and Tom Hollander have also signed on to appear in what sounds very ambitious considering the flick’s modest $30m budget. Hopefully that means we’ll have a ticking time bomb thriller on our hands rather than a shoddy CGI-fest.



