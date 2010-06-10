Green Lantern 2 and The Flash both land writers

Green Lantern hasn’t even finished filming yet, but Warner Bros have already commissioned the flick’s writers to flesh out treatments for a sequel.

Greg Berlanti, Michael Green and Marc Guggenheim have obviously impressed the studio with their script for the Ryan Reynolds comic book adap, as they’ve also been employed to draft a treatment for other DC comic hero The Flash .

Heat Vision report that Lantern 2 will carry on the plots begun in the first film, while The Flash is likely to use Barry Allen’s version of the fleet-footed hero.

Of course, if Green Lantern turns out to be a turd (it won’t), the studio is under no obligation to use these treatments. Just look what happened when Cannon got over-excited with the Masters Of The Universe movie and commissioned a sequel script that never got made (into a He-Man flick, anyway).

Considering Green Lantern is being overseen by the writing triumvirate who brought us TV shows like Kings and Everwood , we remain optimistic that the superhero will make a storming debut when he hits screens on 17 June 2011.

