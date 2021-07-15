Fortnite Week 6 quests - how to eliminate all of the Epic Quests and Legendary Quests in Season 7

The Fortnite Week 6 quests are once again focused on the extraterrestrial invaders, so get ready to ascend to the top of Abductors then destroy the items you find there, as well as using some Nanites to create your own low-gravity areas away from Holly Hatchery. For these Fortnite quests you'll also need to chop down some alien trees, though at least you get to plant some regular ones afterwards to begin the healing process for the island.

The Fortnite Week 6 legendary quests are based around Operation Fauxvine, which is Slone's plan to trick the galactic visitors with inflatable bulls and cows made out of wood. You'll be making plenty of visits to the farms in Fortnite for these, but you only have limited time to do it, so follow our full guide to the Fortnite Week 6 quests and you'll easily stay on top of things.

Fortnite Week 6 quests Season 7

Stage 1 of 2: Collect Bars (500)

Stage 2 of 2: Spend Bars (500)





Stage 1 of 2: Destroy equipment on top of Abductors (3)

Stage 2 of 2: Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas (3)





Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (3)





Stage 1 of 2: Destroy Alien trees (5)

Stage 2 of 2: Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio (3)

Should you be looking for some pointers on how to get through any of these tasks, we have all the information you need with our guide to the Fortnite Week 6 quests in Season 7:

Collect Bars

Spend Bars

You can earn Fortnite gold bars by completing Fortnite bounties or quests for Fortnite characters, as well as finding them in chests and Fortnite safes or looting them from downed opponents. You can spend them with characters, as well as at Fortnite weapon upgrade benches and Fortnite vending machines.

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors

Fortnite Abductors spawn above three locations at random each match and you can see them on the map, so either land on top from the Battle Bus or use their tractor beam to get up there then smash up the equipment.

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas

At the moment, the only low-gravity areas you can open chests or ammo boxes in are the Alien biomes at Holly Hatchery, but watch out as the area is now swarming with Fortnite Trespassers.

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery

You can find Fortnite Alien Nanites as general loot, but they are more likely to appear on top of Abductors or in the chests you're rewarded with at the end of the Fortnite Mothership. Aim and throw them to deploy Alien biomes, ensuring you're not near Holly Hatchery otherwise they won't count.

Destroy Alien trees

There are a lot of Fortnite Alien trees in the biomes at Holly Hatchery, but the strange looking stalks and purple-leafed trees you'll see in various Alien areas around the island also count towards this.

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio

Helpfully the Fortnite saplings in each of these three locations are all found close together, so you don't need to do much searching once you've arrived at your chosen landmark.

Fortnite Week 6 legendary quests Season 7

Stage 1 of 6: Get Slone's orders from a Payphone (1)

Stage 2 of 6: Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed's Farm (1)

Stage 3 of 6: Deal damage to opponents in farms (25)

Stage 4 of 6: Use an Inflate-A-Bull (1)

Stage 5 of 6: Place cow decoys in farms (3)

Stage 6 of 6: Damage an alien-driven Saucer (25)

Legendary quests now launch each Wednesday with a seven day countdown to tick them all off, meaning you have until Wednesday July 21 to complete all of the Fortnite Week 6 legendary quests:

Get Slone's orders from a Payphone

You should know the drill by now as this particular task has kicked off the legendary quests for several weeks, so find one of the Fortnite payphones and hear Slone's latest announcement.

Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed's Farm

Hayseed has now taken over Steel Farm to the east of Corny Complex, so head there and drop off some Fortnite Prepper Supplies.

Deal damage to opponents in farms

The two farms are at Corny Complex and Hayseed's Farm (formerly Steel Farm), and if you're have trouble dealing damage there then try Team Rumble mode until the circle closes on that area.

Use an Inflate-A-Bull

The Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull can be found as loot, particularly by opening IO chests at Fortnite satellite stations, or you can purchase it from Rick Sanchez in the Defiant Dish station east of Weeping Woods.

Place cow decoys in farms

There are lots of positions for Fortnite cow decoys to be placed around Corny Complex and Hayseed's Farm, so head there and look for the blue outlines to interact with.

Damage an alien-driven Saucer

At the start of a match you'll see three of the named location on the map are glowing purple, and this indicates that Fortnite UFOs with alien pilots are hovering there. Simply grab a weapon then look up and open fire on a Saucer to deal the relevant damage.

