Bradley Cooper departs new Shyamalan flick?

M. Night Shyamalan may be currently suffering a critical lashing for The Last Airbender , but he’s got more pressing concerns on the horizon.

Namely: Bradley Cooper may be out of his next project. Previously it was reported that the as-yet-untitled film had bagged Cooper alongside Bruce Willis and Gwyneth Paltrow.

But Cooper’s soaring popularity – and more problematically, the shoot of Hangover 2 – could stop him from appearing in Shy’s new flick.

Talking to Philly.com , Shyamalan said: " Hangover 2 . I don’t think Bradley can do it because of that.”

Which puts a bit of a spanner in the works for Shy, considering Cooper was set to be the film’s lead, a father searching for his missing child in a Taken -style tale.

Still, the director and star remain friends, so who knows what could end up happening – especially with Shy’s planned Airbender sequels now looking very bleak indeed.

Source: [ Philly.com ]

