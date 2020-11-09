Ryan Reynolds reveals Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek filmed a cameo for his upcoming movie Free Guy

After Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away, a host of celebrities took to social media to share their condolences. One of these was Ryan Reynolds, who revealed that Trebek will make an appearance in his upcoming movie, Free Guy .

The Deadpool actor tweeted: “Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.”

The much-loved TV personality died aged 80 after suffering from pancreatic cancer for the past two years. He was best known for hosting the game show Jeopardy!, which he’d done for 36 years since its revival in 1984.

Adventure-comedy Free Guy will see Reynolds star as a bank teller who finds out he’s actually an NPC in a violent video game. When life as he knows it comes under threat, he attempts to use his newfound self-awareness for good.

The movie is directed by Shawn Levy, whose previous projects include Netflix’s Stranger Things, family classic Cheaper by the Dozen, and the Night at the Museum series. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and Taika Waititi will appear alongside Reynolds.