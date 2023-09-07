You probably didn't spot this Star Wars Rebels cameo in Ahsoka episode 4

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Ahsoka episode 4 brings back Anakin Skywalker in a huge moment – but it also features a second, far more hidden cameo.

If you look closely at Hera Syndulla's ship the Ghost, a familiar Star Wars Rebels face can be spotted in the cockpit. A picture of Kanan Jarrus, her lost love and her son Jacen Syndulla's father, is on display. It's pretty hard to see, so it's impossible to make out if there's a live-action actor standing in for Kanan or if it's a still from Rebels, but it is very much the fallen Jedi (H/T Gizmodo).

just found out hera has a picture of kanan on her dashboard in the ghost, nobody touch me #ahsoka pic.twitter.com/jdCcvfEnYgSeptember 7, 2023 See more

Kanan has so far been referenced before already in Ahsoka thanks to a heart-breaking detail in Jacen's clothing, but no one has said his name out loud just yet. For the uninitiated, Kanan sacrificed his life in Rebels season 4, holding back a fiery explosion to let his friends escape – but the flames ultimately engulfed him.

That wasn't the only tearjerker animated callback in the episode, either, with a crushing Clone Wars parallel incorporated into Anakin and Ahsoka's long-awaited reunion.

Ahsoka episode 5 is getting a limited theatrical release – the first time this has happened for a Star Wars show – and is also directed by Dave Filoni, so we can probably expect huge things when it arrives next week.

