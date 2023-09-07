The next Ahsoka episode is being screened in theaters – suggesting it'll be the biggest Star Wars episode ever

The next episode of Ahsoka is shaping up to be a big one. Not only is Dave Filoni behind the camera on directing duties, it’s also the first Star Wars episode to premiere day-and-date in cinemas – and it’s sent fan hype through the roof.

As per Gofobo, there are currently 10 theaters across the US screening Ahsoka episode 5. Ranging from San Francisco to Orlando, they are as follows:

AMC Assembly Row 12 (Boston)

AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18 (Chicago)

AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX (Dallas)

AMC The Grove 14 (Los Angeles)

AMC Empire 25 IMAX (New York)

AMC Disney Springs 24 (Orlando)

AMC Neshaminy 24 (Philadelphia)

AMC Bay Street 16 (San Francisco)

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 (Seattle)

AMC Tysons Corner (Washington, D.C.)

With the arrival of Anakin in the World Between Worlds during the Ahsoka episode 4 ending, it’s (understandably) got viewers excited at what we’re about to witness.

"What is Dave Filoni cooking?" one asked. Another added: "They’re showing next week’s episode of Ahsoka in theaters, we are in for a nuclear level Filoni bomb."

Others agreed, saying, "It must be an insane episode" and "They’re hella confident about next week’s Ahsoka."

