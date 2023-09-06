Ahsoka episode 4 features a crushing Clone Wars parallel

Ahsoka episode 4 is breaking hearts thanks to a particularly crushing parallel to The Clone Wars. A warning that the following will contain spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In Ahsoka episode 4, Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker, meeting his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano in the mysterious World Between Worlds. It's a warming reunion – and it includes a Clone Wars parallel that will break your heart.

As you can see below, the way the reunion is framed is a very specific callback to some significant Clone Wars moments. In the first picture, we see Ahsoka walking away from Anakin after she quit the Jedi Order, following a harrowing ordeal that saw her accused of a crime she did not commit and put on trial.

👏🏼IT 👏🏼IS 👏🏼LIKE 👏🏼POETRY👏🏼 IT 👏🏼RHYMES👏🏼#ahsoka #anakin #haydenchristiansen

The next picture is Ahsoka and Anakin saying goodbye for the last time in The Clone Wars season 7, and the final picture is their live-action reunion. As you can see, the Ahsoka show is the first time Ahsoka looks back at Anakin, rather than the other way around.

For an even more heartbreaking parallel, the framing is even repeated in Star Wars Rebels, except this time, Anakin – now Darth Vader – is facing away from Ahsoka.

pic.twitter.com/3beknQwNw0September 6, 2023 See more

Thanks to Ahsoka entering the World Between Worlds, it looks like she'll survive her dip into Seatos' stormy waters. One theory suggests it was Anakin who pulled her into the mystical realm, but that remains to be seen.

