Ahsoka fans spot Dave Filoni is back directing next week’s episode, and they cannot wait

Ahsoka episode 4 gave us the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers after it brought back a major character. We unpack all of the big reactions to that below, but make sure you’re up to date on the latest episode before reading any further as we’ll be getting into big spoiler territory from here on out.

Still here? Then you’ll know that the latest episode of the Disney Plus spin-off ended with a huge cameo. After Baylan Skoll pushed Ahsoka Tano into the ocean, she was pulled into the World Between Worlds. There, she heard a very familiar voice calling her Snips… Yes, that’s right, Anakin Skywalker is back.

Not only did their adorable reunion draw some parallels to an iconic Clone Wars moment, but it had fans calling the latest episode the best yet of the season. That’s not all either, as the scene also ended on a chilling moment, that we’ll be thinking about all week. After all that, the hype for the next episode is at an all-time high, especially after some viewers noticed series creator and showrunner Dave Filoni is back to direct it.

"That ending and Dave Filoni is directing the next episode," wrote one on Twitter . "It won’t be a piece of media, it will be a religious experience." While a second added : "Next week’s episode is written AND directed by Dave Filoni soooo BUCKLE UP!!!!!!" Meanwhile, another viewer calmly tweeted : "Dave Filoni is directing the next episode, I AM EMOTIONALLY NOT READY FOR WHAT'S COMING AFTER THIS ENDING."

"Seeing Hayden as Anakin Skywalker again in the ROTS costume, and hearing him call Ahsoka 'Snips' has just made my entire month," added a fifth . "I’m actually so hyped for the next episode."

The high expectations may be earned given Filoni has directed some of the biggest live-action episodes to date on Disney Plus. He helmed the Ahsoka and The Mandalorian premieres, as well as the best episode of The Book of Boba Fett ( episode 6, or the one with Luke training Grogu ).

If that wasn’t enough either, some eagle-eyed viewers spotted that we should be getting an Ahsoka special to coincide with the new episode as well. It’s going to be a big one…

