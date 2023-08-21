Ahsoka fans think a new special outlines exactly when Hayden Christensen will appear

Disney Plus has announced a new Star Wars special – and fans think it hints at Hayden Christensen's appearance in Ahsoka.

Master and Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka is set to hit Disney Plus on September 15, three days after Ahsoka episode 5. Though it may seem like a reach, episode 5 is significant because it's being directed by Dave Filoni – who's known for directing episodes with big reveals. Ahsoka made her first live-action Star Wars appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, with Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and Cade Bane making an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6, both of which were directed by Filoni. Filoni is also the director of the Master and Apprentice special.

Anakin and Ahsoka have quite the history, with Star Wars: The Clone Wars establishing their master-and-apprentice relationship – with George Lucas making the decision to have Ahsoka be Anakin's Padawan. The Clone Wars feature-length film is set in between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The Ashoka series takes place after Return Of The Jedi, over 20 years before The Force Awakens.

Hayden Christensen will indeed be making an appearance in the new series, despite all the confusion about it being confirmed, then rumored, then confirmed again via a Star Wars merchandise description. It was finally solidified in an Ahsoka teaser that featured brand new dialogue from Christensen's Anakin.

Ahsoka premieres August 22 on Disney Plus. Episode 5, when we may or may not run into Anakin, premieres September 12.