Ahsoka fans spot a heart-breaking Rebels reference with Jacen Syndulla

Ahsoka episode 3 has given Star Wars Rebels a shout out in the most heart-breaking way. A warning that the following will contain spoilers for the episode and for Rebels!

In the new installment, we're finally introduced to the live-action version of Jacen Syndulla. He's the son of Hera Syndulla and the late Kanan Jarrus – while Hera appears in Ahsoka, Kanan died before the live-action show takes place on the Star Wars timeline. He had a heroic death sacrificing himself to save his friends from the Empire, losing his life in a fiery explosion.

One very distinctive thing about Kanan's outfit was his pauldron, which was a dark green with a white painted symbol. When we meet live-action Jacen, he is wearing a very familiar item on his shoulder.

"Thanks, I wanted to start off this morning by crying," says one Redditor in response to the tearjerker of a parallel.

"It's too small to actually be Kanan's (and I doubt much of it survived) but it does look like a kid's version of it," thinks another fan , though Kanan wasn't actually wearing the pauldron when he died.

So far, Kanan hasn't been mentioned outright in the show, but we can probably expect him to get a real shout out or two as the series progresses – especially if Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren succeed in finding Ezra Bridger, considering Ezra was Kanan's Padawan.

Ezra is stranded somewhere in a distant galaxy, last seen vanishing with Grand Admiral Thrawn after a bunch of purrgil took them both into hyperspace. Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati are on the hunt for the Imperial.

