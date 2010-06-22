Pirates 4 plot details

Pirates 4 has started filming in Hawaii and Disney have celebrated by releasing some juicy plot titbits.

In the newly released plot details Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, played by Penelope Cruz, who just happens to be the daughter of Ian McShane’s fearsome pirate Blackbeard.

Like father, like daughter she coerces Captain Jack onto Daddy's ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, and into a quest to find the fountain of eternal youth.

Disney have also promised that the new film, “captures the fun, adventure and humor that ignited the hit franchise.”

Well, shiver our timbers. Is it just us or do Disney seem to be hinting that they will be returning to the form of the first instalment, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl ?

The casting cull, addition of new director Rob Marshall and simple story arc suggest that they are going back-to-basics after criticism that the previous sequels had gone overboard.

What do you think of the plot so far, will it be a swashbuckling epic or will Pirates 4 be walking the plank?

