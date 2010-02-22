New Waking Sleeping Beauty trailer

The hallowed halls of Disney have produced, in their time, both absolute stunners and a fair few hiccups that we'd all rather forget.



Many of those stunners - among them The Lion King , The Little Mermaid and Aladdin - emerged from the Mouse House between 1984 and 1994, and all did their bit to resurrect the studio after a slew of disappointing box office bellyflops.



Now, new documentary Waking Sleeping Beauty is bringing us unprecedented behind the scenes footage from that feverish time, when the likes of John Lasseter, Tim Burton and Don Bluth were working their fingers to the bone bringing us magical tales bursting with creativity.



The first trailer for the doc has been released, and you can watch it below. Directed by Disney producer Don Hahn, the film follows the “clashing egos, out of control budgets, escalating tensions… and one of the most extraordinary creative periods in animation history”.



It “shines a light on Disney Animation’s darkest hours”, while tracking in infinitesimal, unbiased detail the sudden renaissance that it enjoyed during that ten year period.

The film’s out Stateside in March. No UK release date yet, but we’re chomping at the bit to see it.

