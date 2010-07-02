Catch .44 casts a couple of bloodsuckers

Twilight and True Blood stars Nikki Reed and Deborah Ann Woll have been cast in Catch .44 .

The two lovelies, who both play vampires in their respective film and TV series’, have bagged themselves roles opposite Malin Åkerman, Bruce Willis and Forest Whitaker in the drama.

Both will play female assassins alongside Åkerman, who are sent on a job that could wind up being their last (aren’t they always?).

The three women find themselves in an increasingly bizarre situation that involves, according to Deadline , “a psychopathic hitman, played by Whitaker, a grizzled trucker and a delusional line cook. Willis will play the head crime boss, the mastermind behind everything that happens”.

Aaron Harvey is in the directing chair, and despite the iffy premise, we’re hoping he can put something decent together considering the promising cast he’s assembled.

Reed will soon be seen in the third Twilight instalment Eclipse , out next week and currently garnering decent reviews, while Deborah Ann Woll is currently appearing in season three of True Blood .

Source: [ Deadline ]

Catchy cast, but will it suck? What do you think?