Brad Pitt to adapt The Imperfectionist

Brad Pitt and his business partner Dede Gardner have snapped up the rights to Tom Rachman’s novel The Imperfectionist .

Buying the title under their Plan B production company, they plan on adapting the book into a movie that revolves around an English newspaper based in Rome.

Rachman himself worked as a correspondent in Rome, having graduated from the Columbia School of Journalism. The Imperfectionist is his literary debut.

The plot follows a set of reporters at a newspaper who prize their personal dramas over the dramas that they are writing about.

According to the official Amazon synopsis:

“Kathleen, the imperious editor in chief, is smarting from a betrayal in her open marriage; Arthur, the lazy obituary writer, is transformed by a personal tragedy and Abby, the embattled financial officer, discovers that her job cuts and her love life are intertwined in a most unexpected way."

No news yet if Pitt is intent on starring in the movie version. More when we get it.

Source: [ Deadline ]

Think this sounds like a good project for Pitt, or does he need a Plan B?