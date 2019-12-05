GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist coming next week "with new scenarios unfolding each time"

If you've ever wanted to play a raid in the style of Grand Theft Auto, the newly announced GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist might be for you. True to yesterday's teaser , Rockstar says that this Heist, which will launch on Thursday, December 12, is the most complicated and rewarding one yet, making it "highly replayable with new scenarios unfolding each time." The goal? "Breach the vault at The Diamond, grab the goods, and exact revenge on the Duggan family."

"The Diamond Casino Heist is an all-new approach to Heist architecture and execution: one huge gameplay-packed operation as you work with the Cheng family to infiltrate the most secure building in all of Los Santos," the studio says. "Featuring a diverse range of opportunities for set-up and prep missions that shape your plan of attack, multiple paths of approach, constantly changing security measures and a dizzying array of choices once inside. Expect outcomes for you and your crew to change on the fly as you deal with each new situation, leading to more choices mid-mission."

To go with this new operation, Heists are getting some new facilities and features in the form of a dedicated planning property. "Heist crew leaders will setup an unexpected new commercial venture as a front, a retro Arcade business property shrouding the nerve center within where Heist operations are staged and rehearsed," Rockstar explains. "While the business runs above, down below you can practice hacking keypads or cracking vault doors, store equipment and getaway vehicles, and owners of existing businesses can add a Master Control Terminal to handle all current operations."