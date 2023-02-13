GamesRadar's most-anticipated games of 2023

If there's anything to be said about the year so far, it's this: keeping track of the most anticipated games of 2023 isn't going to be easy. There are so many good video games out there, and they are coming out too damn quickly. We're just weeks into the year and we're already having to keep track of the best games of 2023, something which will only get more challenging now that Hogwarts Legacy is out in the wild and countless new games for 2023 are on the near horizon.

That's why the GamesRadar+ team has assembled to explore the most anticipated games set to release throughout the rest of 2023. We have focused on the video games with locked launch windows, which means that elusive known quantities – games like Everwild, Death Stranding 2, and Metroid Prime 4 – weren't eligible for selection.

Below you'll find our pick of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games that are still to come this year, and naturally there's a few upcoming Switch games and new PC games in there too. You should also check out our Big in 2023 coverage hub to find exclusive interviews and hands-on previews of many of these games and more. So, what are you waiting for, keep scrolling to find our selection of the most anticipated games for the rest of 2023 (in alphabetical order). And if something you're excited about didn't make the cut, let us know about it on Twitter (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

THE MOST-ANTICIPATED GAMES OF 2023

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment | Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | Release Date: TBC 2023

Heather Wald Social Links Navigation Senior Staff Writer It's been almost 13 years since Remedy took us to Bright Falls as troubled author Alan Wake. With its atmospheric world, absorbing story, and the studio's own blend of supernatural action, Wake's fight against the darkness with his trusty torch has never really left my mind. Now, the upcoming release of Alan Wake 2 will see Remedy bring the author back in a survival horror experience. The first game kept me utterly invested thanks to its strange, otherworldly feel and sense of mystery. I can hardly wait to discover just what this shift in genre will mean for Wake, and how it will play out in Remedy's distinctive world. After all, this is the studio's "biggest project yet" – and I'm ready to get stuck right in.

RELATED: Why Remedy is finally ready to write Alan Wake 2 into reality

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Developer: Ubisoft | Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One | Release date: TBC 2023

Rob Dwiar Social Links Navigation Commissioning Editor, Hardware History is a playground and, after nearly three years since Assassin's Creed Valhalla, I am primed and ready for my next go on the historical-stab-action merry-go-round. While there's no shortage of upcoming Assassin's Creed games, Assassin's Creed Mirage feels different; Ubisoft's decision to take inspiration from the series' early roots means that Mirage (and its 9th-century Baghdad setting) could deliver a perfectly honed Assassin-y experience; and one that's easy to get very excited about. There's a beautiful city setting to get lost in, there's seamless and fast parkour, and a returning focus on sneaky and visceral assassinations. If Ubisoft can deliver on Mirage's tantalizing potential, while also imbuing it with the fire of the older experiences, then this has all the makings of one of the very best Assassin's Creed games. I can't wait.

RELATED: How Assassin's Creed Mirage is bringing the series back to its roots

(Image credit: Mundfish)

Atomic Heart

Developer: Mudfish | Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One | Release date: February 21, 2023

Jasmine Gould-Wilson Social Links Navigation Staff Writer I'm a sucker for an FPS with a touch of sci fi, and the biomechanical stylings of Atomic Heart have me weak at my steampunky knees. Taking down rogue robots is one thing (yes, I adored M3GAN), but I'm particularly excited about the setting of the game. Atomic Heart promises a futuristic dystopia where technology threatens to outdo its makers, and with stealth combat options, scarce ammo, and craftable weapons fashioned out of next to nothing, I'm hoping for BioShock meets Dying Light. What's more, it's arriving on Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release. It would be rude not to give it a go.

RELATED: Hands-on preview: No, Atomic Heart isn't a Soviet-set BioShock

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment | Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | Release date: TBC 2023

Benjamin Abbott Social Links Navigation Tabletop and Merch Editor Say what you want about its story or ground-breaking motion capture; for me, the real star of Avatar is its world. And I'm not talking about the expensive visuals that underpin it – the focus on the planet's ecosystem, and glimpses of everyday, seemingly insignificant moments from alien cultures, are the secret ingredients that make it special. (You wouldn't believe how long I spent gawking at every prop and plant when I visited Disney World's World of Avatar area, for example.) With that in mind, being able to take a closer look at Pandora itself in Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is enough to put it near the top of my most-anticipated list. Now all I need is a good tabletop RPG to go with it…

RELATED: How Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is turning a cinematic world into a digital playground

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3

Developer: Larian Studios | Platform(s): PC | Release date: August 2023

Ali Jones Social Links Navigation News Editor Baldur's Gate 3 seems like the kind of heaven-made match between franchise and developer that I never thought I'd actually get to see. Having firmly established itself as the best CRPG developer around right now with Divinity: Original Sin 2, to see Larian turn its talents to the beloved D&D 5e ruleset and the acclaimed Baldur's Gate setting is a dream come true. Baldur's Gate 3 will have spent just under three years in early access by the time it launches in August. That's a period of time that would be a death knell for many of the games trying to run the early access gauntlet, but Larian appears to have navigated it with ease, gradually expanding on its initial offering to inch ever-closer to the full D&D fantasy. For my part, however, I've steered clear – after an early run through the launch content, I knew I wanted to wait to experience Faerun in full. And after a pandemic that kickstarted a new affinity for tabletop roleplaying, my anticipation is at a fever-pitch.

RELATED: Why Baldur's Gate 3 will bring the magic of D&D back to gaming in 2023

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Developer: Bungie | Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One | Release date: February 28, 2023

Austin Wood Social Links Navigation Senior Writer 2022's The Witch Queen was in the unique position of being the first Destiny expansion to launch when the game didn't need some kind of dire fixing, which means Destiny 2 Lightfall is in the rare position of following up on that unhindered success. Bungie seems to be leveraging this creative breathing room by continuing Destiny 2's Light and Darkness saga – the driving plot about the Witness and the long-obscured Darkness – and taking the MMO in some new aesthetic directions. Lightfall's Neptunian city of Neomuna has cyberpunk environments with vibrance and splendor never seen in Destiny 2, and the latest Darkness subclass, Strand, is likewise a whole new breed of power for those skilled enough to wield it. Between unknown powers in an unrecognizable world and long-awaited features, like in-game loadouts and a new Guardian Rank system, this could be Destiny 2's most innovative expansion to date.

RELATED: Destiny 2: Lightfall's Strand subclasses promise a "higher skill ceiling" for APM fiends

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2

Developer: Dambuster Studios | Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One | Release date: April 28, 2023

Tabitha Baker Social Links Navigation Managing Editor, Hardware and eCommerce It's been a while. After years of will they won't they and my own dwindling trust in the restorative power of energy drinks, Dead Island 2 is back on the cards. Like, for real this time. The only thing scarier than zombified vacationers is the threat of never meeting more, and the streets of Los Angeles look set to provide the glamorous gore we've all been waiting for. 10 years after Yager Development picked up the sequel (and two developer switches later), Dambuster Studios is promising procedurally-generated violence, a whole host of melee concoctions, and a vibrant cast of characters and zombie-types alike. This isn't your mama's gratuitous zombie slaying sandbox, though – Alexa Game Control is launching with Dead Island 2, allowing players to interact through voice for the first time. I don't know if i'm more excited to shout at a gaggle of undead monsters from my living room or smash them to pieces.

RELATED: Eight years and three studios later, playing Dead Island 2 resurrects its zombie promise

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4

Developer: Blizzard | Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One | Release date: June 2, 2023

Jordan Gerblick Social Links Navigation Staff Writer I haven't allowed a Diablo game to properly consume my life since high school, when Diablo 2 was the only game I wanted to play for years, but I can feel it in my Necromancer bones: Diablo 4 will be the death of me, in that I'll undoubtedly and willingly forsake sleep and nutrition to pillage its deliciously dark, gritty dungeons. Of course, I'm not blind to Blizzard's many missteps over the years *cough* Diablo Immortal *cough* but everything I see and read about Diablo 4 makes me more confident that this sequel is the one to make fans of a certain age feel right at home. I could go on for days about how its PvP looks like the epitome of 'high risk, high-reward', or how its presentation is a return to the dark, gothic feel of the original games, but just watch the latest cinematic trailer, and if you're anything like me, you'll be smiling a devilish grin.

RELATED: Diablo 4's unsung hero could be its open world

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16

Developer: Square Enix | Platform(s): PS5 | Release date: June 22, 2023

Iain Harris Social Links Navigation Deputy News Editor A new Final Fantasy game is always an event, but this PS5 exclusive looks the boldest departure yet. Gone are the turn-based battles that have defined the series and in their place are frenetic, action-led brawls. Square Enix turned heads when it picked up Devil May Cry 5 designer Ryota Suzuki from Capcom, though Final Fantasy 16's trailers have immediately made his role as combat director make sense. Story-wise, though, Final Fantasy 16 couldn't be more rooted in the past. The machinery has been stripped back to allow the fantasy aspect more room to flourish, harkening back to Nintnedo-era entries in the series. It's proved a winning move for producer Naoki Yoshida in the past, who looked to the earlier parts of the series to inform the story of Final Fantasy 14's A Realm Reborn and Heavenward's expansions. It's no coincidence that Final Fantasy 16's creative director is Kazutoyo Maehiro, the main scenario writer of both those expansions. Yoshida and the gang pulled off what many thought impossible in bringing Final Fantasy 14 back from the brink, and I can't wait to see what they do with a full-fat mainline installment in a series needing some fresh ideas.

RELATED: Exploring Final Fantasy 16's action battle system with producer Naoki Yoshida

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix | Platform: PS5 | Release date: TBC 2023

Hirun Cryer Social Links Navigation News Writer The Final Fantasy 7 Remake saga is finally exploring the open world, and I couldn't be more excited. Famed himbo Cloud, accompanied by icons Tifa, Aerith, Barrett, and co are finally free of Midgar, leaving Shinra in the dust (for now) and heading to locales like Costa Del Sol and Junon. After the climactic events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there's a lot of speculation around Rebirth's direction – will it follow the original Final Fantasy 7 storyline, or break free from canon now that the Whispers have been defeated? Considering fan-favorite Zack is back in the fray after 2022's stellar Crisis Core Reunion, there's no shortage of reasons why Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the most anticipated games of a stacked 2023.

RELATED: With Final Fantasy 7 Remake already deviating from the original story, all bets are off for Rebirth

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Motorsport

Developer: Turn 10 | Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X | Release date: TBC 2023

Iain Wilson Social Links Navigation Guides Editor I'm not the greatest digital driver, and you won't find me regularly standing triumphantly atop the winner's podium, yet I always look forward to big marquee racing simulation releases such as this. Why? Because this genre is often the one pushing the envelope in terms of graphical detail and performance, and the new Forza Motorsport absolutely fits that bill. Yes, there's big improvements in realistic handling and deeper simulation elements being introduced, but have you seen how great the Forza Motorsport cars look! With such detailed models, along with gorgeous track settings and the promise of real-time ray-tracing being applied during gameplay, it's going to be an absolute sight to behold. Winning or losing, you can be sure that I'll be spending a great deal of time admiring the views and looking for that perfect shot in replay or photo mode, once this much anticipated racer launches on Xbox Game Pass.

RELATED: Forza Motorsport promises better tech advances than Forza 5, 6, and 7 combined

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades 2

Developer: Supergiant Games | Platform(s): PC | Release date: TBC 2023

Will Sawyer Social Links Navigation Guides Writer I've quite recently got really into roguelikes and that's primarily down to Hades being flawlessly crafted and immensely fun. So, can you imagine my excitement when Supergiant announced Hades 2? This is the studio's first sequel, a fact which concerned a few fans of their games, as each one represents its own unique challenge – not only to develop, but also to play. However, in this case, a Hades sequel is the challenge. How will Supergiant develop such a deep and engaging take on Greek mythology, and freshen up the roguelike mechanics, into something new but still familiar? Those are questions that will hopefully be answered when the game reaches early access later this year. But, for now, I'm very much looking forward to delving into dungeons in the depths of the Greek underworld as the mystical Melinoë, and getting reacquainted with the Olympians that helped me escape as Zagreus.

RELATED: What mythical poems and dead gods could tell us about the story of Hades 2

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong

Developer: Team Cherry | Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One | Release date: TBC 2023

Serena Cherry Social Links Navigation Social Media Editor Hollow Knight is not just my favorite metroidvania game, it's a reflection of my soul. The gorgeously gloomy color palette and haunting soundtrack are exactly what the inside of my brain feels like. Bearing this achingly strong connection to one game has left me yearning for more of its magic for years. Finally, I can say with a giant grin on my face that Hollow Knight Silksong will be released this year. I cannot wait to dive into the Kingdom of Pharloom as Hornet, and experience Team Cherry's beautiful blend of platforming and boss fights. With the new addition of a side-quest journal, I'm looking forward to adventuring beyond the main story and getting to know even more about the intriguing world of silk and song. I've even started a fifth playthrough of the original Hollow Knight in anticipation; dropping back into the Forgotten Crossroads makes for a great distraction from repeatedly checking for a Silksong release date, after all.

RELATED: Hollow Knight Silksong will probably release this year, and that's all the hype it needs

(Image credit: Sony)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games | Platform(s): PS5 | Release date: Fall 2023

Sam Loveridge Social Links Navigation Global Editor-in-Chief The two adventures we've had in Insomniac's Marvel universe have been utterly fantastic, blending Insomniac's knack for impactful storytelling with their equally brilliant talent for bringing worlds to life. After all, there's nothing quite like the sensation of flawlessly swinging through the skyscrapers of Manhattan in Marvel's Spider-Man and, more recently, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales. I can't wait to be pulling of flips and spins through New York City later this year with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, rejoining the story of our two Spider-Men teaming up to take on various villains including Venom himself. I almost love the fact that we currently know so little about it, beyond that first reveal back in 2021 and the narrowed fall 2023 release window. I'm quite happy to go into one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel games completely blind because, based on the caliber of the last two games, we're in for a treat.

RELATED: Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 capable of going bigger than Insomniac's 2018 masterpiece?

(Image credit: Night School Studio)

Oxenfree 2

Developer: Night School Studio | Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch | Release Date: TBC 2023

Hope Bellingham Social Links Navigation News Writer It's been a whole seven years since the first Oxenfree was released, and now in 2023, we're about to get our hands on its sequel – Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. I couldn't be more excited to see what spooky adventures developer Night School Studio has cooked up for us on Edwards Island this time around. In this supernatural adventure, players will return to the mysterious town of Camena where the five teenagers from the first game unintentionally opened a ghostly rift, this time with two new protagonists Riley and Jacob. If it's anything like the first game, we should expect more ghosts, radio transmissions, and a bunch of dialogue choices to make which will impact the story. There isn't a firm release date for Oxenfree 2 just yet, we just know that it's finally due to release this year after being delayed out of 2022.

RELATED: Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals expands with a bigger setting, time tears, and older protagonists

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Developer: Capcom | Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | Release date: March 24, 2023

Joel Franey Social Links Navigation Guides Writer Nearly two decades later, Resident Evil 4 is still considered one of the best Resident Evil games. It's frankly a little ridiculous that it's still so fun to play, suplexing monks and jumping out of second-story windows. But it's also an undeniably flawed game. Bits of it haven't aged well at all, which makes it perfect for a remake – giving Capcom the chance to reinvent from the ground up, and turn all the mistakes of the original into potential opportunities (the choice to do away with the QTEs already shows an honest attitude to reinvention that I fully approve of). After the RE2 Remake was a pretty solid slam dunk, what we've seen so far of Leon Kennedy's European vacation makes me pretty optimistic for Resident Evil 4 Remake. Don't hold back, Capcom – the sillier, the better.

RELATED: Hands-on preview: Resident Evil 4 feels like Capcom's boldest remake so far

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Redfall

Developer: Arkane Austin | Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X | Release date: May 2, 2023

Duncan Robertson Social Links Navigation Hardware Editor Arkane never fails to evolve. Somehow, every game it releases is more ambitious than the last, yet totally improves upon what came before it. Building on its first multiplayer outing in the form of 2021's Deathloop, Arkane is now all-in on co-op with this vampire hunting game which takes the experiences of Left 4 Dead, Far Cry 2, and Dishonored, and blends them into one game that can be beaten solo, or with friends. Taking Arkane's classic sandbox level design and scaling it up to a fully open, explorable world is a mouth-watering concept, and I can't wait to see how it turns out. We haven't heard from Arkane's Austin division since Prey in 2017, but Redfall is being created by some absolute veterans of the industry, not least of whom being Harvey Smith. Put it this way – as someone who's never owned an Xbox, there are very few things that would make me feel the need for one at this point. Redfall will undoubtedly change that.

RELATED: Redfall isn't Arkane's Left 4 Dead – it's the studio's spin on Far Cry

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games | Platform(s): PC | Release date: Feb 23, 2023

Joe Donnelly Social Links Navigation Features Writer Endnight Games' debut venture, horror survival game The Forest, launched on Steam's Early Access initiative in 2014. After four years, it was released in full and immediately recorded an impressive 6,000 concurrent player count on day one. Fast forward to 2022, and it hit a record 75,000 concurrents. And so if The Forest epitomized the work-in-progress boom that defined PC games in the 2010s, then its incoming sequel, Sons of the Forest, underlines the elevated ambitions of a sophomore title. Said to be four-times bigger, scarier, more sophisticated, and much prettier than its forerunner, Sons of the Forest sounds like the quintessential follow-up – and the devs now have years of dealing with live feedback, of making incremental changes and steadily improving their game with myriad updates under their belt. All of which bodes well for Sons of the Forest ahead of its February 23 launch into early access.

RELATED: Sons of the Forest has a whole new AI system and is 4x bigger than its forerunner

(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment | Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | Release date: April 28, 2023

Matt Poskitt Social Links Navigation Deals Editor Respawn Entertainment continues to push boundaries. It redefined what a modern FPS can be in Titanfall, reinvented the battle royale in Apex Legends, and delivered a grand single-player adventure in everyone's favorite galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order surpassed all my expectations, offering challenging combat, vibrant planets to explore, and a refreshing ragtag crew to assemble. As a mix of Uncharted meets Dark Souls meets Star Wars, it quickly earned itself the status of being among the best Star Wars games of all-time. Now, with Cal Kestis returning five years after the harrowing events of the original adventure, I can't wait to see what tricks and wizardry Respawn has cooked up with its first foray onto new-gen hardware. With larger worlds to explore, more opportunities to seemingly express yourself in combat, and a new crew of characters to meet, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks set to build upon its predecessor in every way imaginable.

RELATED: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's blaster stance introduces less civilized ranged attacks to lightsaber combat

(Image credit: Capcom)

Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom | Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | Release date: June 2, 2023

Rollin Bishop Social Links Navigation US Managing Editor Street Fighter has never been my preferred fighting game franchise. I've had plenty of experience playing them, mind you, but Tekken always spoke to me much more. There was never a point where I was particularly good at any of them, but I always like taking on friends and family. And yet somehow, Street Fighter 6 has become immediately compelling. Having been able to get a small hands-on taste of the game at Summer Game Fest 2022, I've thought about little else in terms of what titles I'm looking forward to this year. Even then, the trading of blows had a fluidity to it alongside a stellar aesthetic – important for any fighting game – that made me feel like maybe this time, I could actually put in a bit of sweat equity and find an entirely new roster of possibilities. It feels like perhaps Capcom has finally changed things up in a way that speaks to me personally, and I am likely not the only one.

RELATED: Hands-on preview: Street Fighter 6 has a multitude of new moves, and some polish for the past

(Image credit: Rocksteady)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady | Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | Release date: May 26, 2023

Josh West Social Links Navigation UK Managing Editor I don't trust people who don't like Rocksteady's video games. Three of the best Batman games, one of the best PSVR games, and hell, I'll even go to bat for Urban Chaos: Riot Response if I really have to. Five games and 18 years later, I'm excited to see Rocksteady be given the opportunity to really stretch. With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the studio is leaving Gotham City behind and it's heading into Metropolis – the home of Superman, who is (along with The Flash, Green Lantern, and other members of JLA) murdering anything that moves thanks to an invading Brainiac. Admittedly, I was more of a Marvel Kid™ growing up, but even I can appreciate that this is a dream come true DCU experience. Between the irreverent tone, the fluid movement that has echoes of Sunset Overdrive, and Rocksteady's propensity for building world-class combat systems, I'm all-in for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice.

RELATED: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks set to turn the superhero genre on its head

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield

Developer: Bethesda | Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X | Release date: TBC 2023

Leon Hurley Social Links Navigation Senior Guides Co-ordinator I cannot wait for a new game from Bethesda. I live for those massive open worlds where 'avoiding the main mission' is the main mission. I love that sense of exploration where you never quite know what you're going to find, and Starfield looks like it's delivering that classic Elder Scrolls/Fallout format with all the latest tech Bethesda can cram into the engine. The space setting is perfect as well because you need that sense of the unknown to fuel the wanderlust – Fallout had your character entering a wasteland for the first time, Elder Scrolls pitches you as an adventure traveling far from home, and, with Starfield, what could be a bigger unknown to explore then the literal final frontier. Even with the increased scope and size of Starfield, I really hope that the classic open-ended Bethesda gameplay is still there – I want this to be the sort of experience where you can play for hundreds of hours and still ended having conversations with friends along the lines of 'wait, you found what?'. I just want to be able to set off in a direction and see what I find, and it's that potential for discovery which makes Starfield my most anticipated of the upcoming Bethesda games.

RELATED: Why Starfield strives to give us the freedom to craft our own story in the stars

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Developer: Nintendo | Platform(s): Switch | Release date: May 12, 2023

Dustin Bailey Social Links Navigation Staff Writer Can The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have the impact that Zelda: Breath of the Wild did back in 2017? Absolutely not. Nintendo's open-world-ification of Zelda drew from past and present to create a landscape so compelling that the rest of the industry has been struggling to capture a fraction of Hyrule's magic ever since. Everything we've seen about Tears of the Kingdom indicates that it'll largely be more of the same – the Majora's Mask to Breath of the Wild's Ocarina of Time, if you will. But if that means I get to spend another hundred hours exploring the most lavish, rewarding world that games have to offer then I'm more than happy with something familiar.

RELATED: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom aims for new heights by taking us to the skies

For a broader look at the year, be sure to check out the full schedule of video game release dates. And don't forget to hunt for hidden gems in our lineup of the best upcoming indie games for 2023 and beyond.