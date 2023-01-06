Big in 2023: Your guide to the most anticipated games of the year

This is going to be an outrageous year for video games. Looking at the lineup of already confirmed new games for 2023 , it looks as if the industry is starting to settle after a tumultuous few years. Whether you're looking for the latest blockbuster exclusives, new ways to stay connected with friends and family, or new independent releases that will break your heart into little pieces – it really does look like there is something for everybody coming in 2023.

Big in 2023: Redfall

(opens in new tab)Developer: Arkane Studios | Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Leading the GamesRadar+ Big in 2023 preview is one of our most anticipated games of the year: Redfall (opens in new tab). This is the latest shooter from Arkane Studios, the developer behind games like Dishonored and Prey. We sat down with studio director Harvey Smith and creative director Ricardo Bare to learn how Arkane's talent for engineering carefully crafted worlds and elaborate immersive sims is being funneled into an open world, cooperative story-driven FPS. You'll understand how Redfall has taken inspiration from Far Cry and Stalker, the steps you'll need to take to exterminate the vampires who have taken hold of this small town in Massachusetts, and so much more.

Big in 2023: Company of Heroes 3

Developer: Relic Entertainment | Publisher: SEGA

Following a short delay, Company of Heroes 3 is now one of our most anticipated strategy games of 2023. Relic Entertainment is working to bring the legendary series to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it will debut for PC on February 23. We have played this excellent RTS, and spoken with the development team to learn how a "player council" helped shape the game and improve its core feature-set ahead of release.

Big in 2023: Fire Emblem Engage

Developer: Intelligent Systems | Publisher: Nintendo

It's been over three years since the release of the ever-popular Fire Emblem: Three Houses. In that time, developer Intelligent Systems has been hard at work on a new turn-based strategy for Nintendo Switch, one which harkens back to the combat-focused roots of the long-running franchise. Here you can read our full gameplay impressions of the first eight chapters of Fire Emblem Engage.

Big in 2023: Lies of P

Developer: In-house | Publisher: Neowiz

Lies of P emerged as one of the biggest breakout video games of 2022. This intriguing Soulslike from developer Neowiz puts you into the role of Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid who embarks on a horrifying journey to become human and locate his creator Mr. Geppetto. The upcoming Game Pass is, as we learned when we sat down to play Lies of P, is shaping up to be worthy of the hype.

Big in 2023: Lightyear Frontier

Developer: Frame Break | Publisher: Amplifier Game Invest

There's been no shortage of farming and life simulation games in recent years, following the monumental success of Stardew Valley. But we're always on the lookout for the next big thing, and Lightyear Frontier has certainly captured our attention. With its cosmic country soundtrack, positive vibes, and relaxing atmosphere, Lightyear Frontier shouldn't be ignored.

Big in 2023: System Shock Remake

Developer: Nightdive Studios | Publisher: Prime Matter

There's no shortage of video game remakes coming this year, and System Shock remains one of the most anticipated. Nightdive Studios has been hard at work on its revitalization of the legendary LookingGlass immersive sim for years now, and our chance to play a build of the game game reveals a remake that knows when to push the envelope and when to show restraint.

Big in 2023: Tchia

Developer: In-house | Publisher: Awaceb

Tchia is an utter delight. At least, that was our impression of the upcoming indie after sitting down to play it for 30 minutes. With a stunning visual design, beautiful open world, and set of movement mechanics that prioritize locomotion, we found Tchia to be a breath of fresh air. From exploring the world as a seagull to sitting on a clifftop to learn ukulele, this is one adventure with boundless potential.

Big in 2023: Under the Waves

Developer: Parallel Studio | Publisher: Quantic Dream

While Quantic Dream made a name for itself through dizzying narrative-adventure games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, the studio is taking on a different role in 2023. Quantic Dream is working with Parallel Studio on its debut game, titled Under the Waves. It's a hauntingly beautiful underwater adventure where you work to survive the dangers of the North Sea and an unraveling mind.

Big in 2023: Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja | Publisher: Koei Tecmo Games

Team Ninja used to be known for Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. But the studio has reinvented itself in recent years, following the massive success of the punishing Nioh series. In 2023 Team Ninja is spreading its wings even further with Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, a stunning action-RPG that has pulled its bastard-hard boss battles straight from the pages of history.

