Five PS5 exclusives that need to be on your radar in 2023

The PS5 is going to be Big in 2023. You need only look at the line-up of upcoming PS5 games to confirm as much. But with so many video games announced, it can be difficult to ascertain what is likely to define the conversation around the system throughout the year. Which is why we wanted to focus on five PS5 exclusives that you need to have on your radar. Each of these are not only new games for 2023, but experiences which (for you console owners out there) are only available on PS5. From massive new titles from the PlayStation Studios group to visually striking indies that'll have you documenting the end of the world, there's something for everybody in our picks of the must-see PS5 exclusives of 2023.

Forspoken

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Developer: Luminous Productions

Release date: January 24, 2023

Forspoken has continued to impress with each new showing. Arriving on January 24 from developer Luminous Productions and publisher Square Enix, this upcoming action-RPG is a PS5 platform exclusive that pulls focus onto a beautiful open world and over 100 wieldable spells that are available to help you conquer it. With four different element types that you'll be able to invest in, it's the suite of magical abilities where Forspoken really sets itself apart – with spells used to navigate the sprawling fantasy space and to combat an array of dangerous creatures. While there are still questions surrounding the execution of Forspoken's story – which sees Frey Holland transported from New York City into the fantasy world of Athia; making this Square Enix's ode to the Wizard of Oz – we are eager to jump into this new adventure from the studio who brought Final Fantasy 15's road-tripping adventure to life.

Season: A Letter to the Future

(Image credit: Scavengers Studio)

Developer: Scavengers Studio

Release date: January 31, 2023

One of the strengths of the PlayStation has always been the diversity of its library – just look at 2022 as a shining example, where games like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West can share the stage with the likes of Stray and Rollerdrome. 2023 is taking a similar shape with Season: A Letter to the Future arriving as one of the most anticipated PS5 platform exclusives of the winter period. Season tasks you with documenting the end of the world; you'll travel by bicycle and foot to the corners of the world, capturing the sights and sounds of a visually striking space before a mysterious cataclysm wipes it all away. Between its visually striking landscapes, the fun systems in place for cataloging and collating the art, nature, and architecture around you, and its intriguing premise, Season has quickly emerged as one of the must play PS5 games of 2023.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Developer: Guerrilla Games, Firesprite

Release date: February 22, 2023

The countdown has started for PSVR 2, and PlayStation's new virtual reality headset remains something of an unknown quantity. There are a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the PS5 peripheral, which is launching at an introductory price of $549.99 / £529.99 on February 22, but few could argue with the quality of the lineup of upcoming PSVR 2 games – headlined by Horizon Call of the Mountain. A collaboration between Guerrilla Games and Firesprite (which joined the PlayStation Studios family in 2021), Call of the Mountain looks every bit the PSVR 2 system seller. It's set to follow Ryas, a former Shadow Carja rebel, and will give us an all-new perspective on the world of Horizon. This adventure will play in first-person, where we'll tackle robotic creatures with a hunter bow in hand and work to carefully scale absolutely stunning landscapes. If anything is going to generate obscene levels of PSVR 2 FOMO, it's Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Final Fantasy 16

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Developer: Square Enix Creative Business Unit 3

Release date: June 22, 2023

We’re little over two years into the new console generation, and Square Enix is preparing to deliver an all-new installment to the beloved Final Fantasy franchise. Arriving June 22, Final Fantasy 16 is a PS5 console exclusive which will take us into the fantasy land of Valisthea – a world besieged by six warring factions, and powerful Eikons based on summons from the wider Final Fantasy series. While plenty of attention has been paid to the likes of Phoenix, Shiva, Titan, Garuda, Leviathan, Bahamut, Odin, and Ramuh (who look more visually striking than ever before), the vast majority of the adventure will focus on protagonist Clive Rosfield and his attempt to protect his family at a time of growing unrest. Final Fantasy 16 will feature a more fluid real-time action-combat system, as well as a rotating part of companions controlled by AI, through large-scale open areas. Expect Final Fantasy 16 to be one of the biggest RPGs of 2023 and a real showcase of what the PS5 is capable of.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

Developer: Insomniac Games

Release date: Fall 2023

With no fewer than 15 development teams working under the PlayStation Studios banner, there's every chance that 2023 will be another incredible year for first-party PS5 games. But right now all eyes are on one of the most prolific studios in the group: Insomniac Games. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release this fall as a PS5 exclusive; Peter Parker and Miles Morales are returning for another web-swinging adventure through New York City, with the dynamic duo teaming up to take on Venom (voiced by horror legend Tony Todd of Candyman fame). Little has been revealed about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 so far, but Insomniac says that it will "deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask." That's all well and good, but with the reveal trailer dropping strong hints at the introduction of Kraven the Hunter, we're keen to see whether Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is able to pull off an introduction of the Sinister Six – thankfully, we'll find out soon enough!

