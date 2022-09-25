Oxenfree 2 delayed to 2023

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been delayed.

Though already a year late – it was initially scheduled to drop in fall/Q3 2021 – developer Night School Studio has pushed the release back to 2023 in order to ensure it is its "best game yet".

"We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals the best game it possibly can be," the studio said.

"Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet," Night School tweeted. "To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we're moving our release window to 2023."

The statement ends on thanking fans for their "patience, support, and understanding" and requests that we "stay tuned".

The development studio also revealed at TUDUM that Oxenfree: Netflix Edition – that is, the version of the game coming to Netflix's game streaming platform – will have "24 new subtitled languages, stability improvements, and updates, this version for Netflix members is the best experience of Oxenfree to date and includes no ads or in-app purchases".

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals developer Night School Studio devised a novel way of introducing us to the antagonists we'll be meeting in the sequel by patching them into the first game.

PC players who have installed the most recent update and are jumping back into Oxenfree now will see a number of new radio transmissions (opens in new tab) that hint at what's to come in the highly-anticipated sequel, intimating that the new villains are so strong, they're retrospectively infiltrating the source code of the original game.

"While Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals takes place five years after the events of the first game (and doesn't seem to feature any of its characters), you can expect the same engaging dialogue, mind-bending puzzles, and looming sense of dread," Alyssa explains when she played the demo a couple of months back. "Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is taking everything that worked in the original game and turning the dial all the way up (no pun intended).

"Oxenfree 2 left me thoroughly unsettled and wanting more, so consider it one to watch."

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is due out in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.