The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is in development now and this is your first look

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is coming, and it's in development right now. The Nintendo E3 2019 presentation ended with a Zelda E3 surprise, and though it was relatively brief, it was still one of the E3 2019 games that I hadn't dared to hope for.

It went without saying that another big Zelda game would come out eventually, but Nintendo came out with a big surprise by revealing what appears to be a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild. The teaser trailer shows Link and Zelda investigating some ancient subterranean ruins. They look like they belong to the sort of ancient culture that Zelda would be quite interested in studying, but they aren't there on scholarly business - an oozing corruption that looks very similar to the harmful Malice that Calamity Ganon spread across the land of Hyrule. But Calamity Ganon is sealed away and all of its Malice should be gone. Is this a new source of corruption, or was Ganon not as dealt with as we'd hoped?

It took years and years for the first game to arrive after it was announced, but I think the Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release date is going to be different for one sprawling reason: the map. The most impressive thing about Breath of the Wild was its huge-yet-detailed map, and that wide shot we saw of Hyrule Castle lifting into the sky at the end of the trailer confirms that the sequel takes place in the same world. There will be some changes (I'm excited to see villages coming back to life thanks to Link and Zelda's hard work) but the broad strokes will likely remain the same. The broad strokes of Breath of the Wild's systems - its physics, its combat, its cooking - will probably carry over too, all of which means Nintendo won't need to spend as much time making this one.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel trailer is all we have to go on for now

The Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel trailer is all Nintendo's ready to officially reveal about the game so far, but for dedicated fans of the first game, there is so much to unpack. For starters, Link and Zelda seem to be exploring vast subterranean ruins together. We also get a quick shot of something that looks very much like a dungeon entrance. One of the most common complaints about Breath of the Wild was how it lacked in dungeons compared to most other Zelda games, so Nintendo could already be teasing more for fans of delving deep and fighting bosses.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Switch version is confirmed

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is coming to Switch. With the game seemingly being built on the same architecture that Nintendo used for the first game, it should be able to run on Switch just fine. This is even a chance for Nintendo to shore up some of the performance concerns that could drop Breath of the Wild's framerate in some scenarios (although post-launch updates have addressed many of those). If Nintendo really does end up making a more powerful version of Switch in the next few years, you can bet the Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Switch version will take advantage of it.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel gameplay could bring in playable Zelda

Alright, this one is a bit of a stretch... but did you notice Zelda cut her hair? She's rocking a bob now, which is a more practical haircut for an adventurer than the luxurious long locks (AKA stick and mud magnet) she wore before. We got glimpses of how powerful Zelda was as a magic user in the first game, and its ending reunited her with her royal knight Link as they embarked on a new adventure. It would be Tired if the beginning of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel gameplay just sealed her away again until the next final showdown. It would be Wired if she was a new playable character, giving you the chance to use her powerful magic to zap bokoblins and - let's be honest - start so many grass fires. It's a lot of hope to extract from a single hairstyle change, but I remain eternally optimistic.