The Vanishing On 7th Street trailer

Hayden Christensen and Thandie Newton’s new thriller The Vanishing On 7th Street has debuted its first ghostly trailer on the worldwide web.



“What if you woke up one morning and the world as you know it vanished?” ask the ominous insert cards, as Christensen wanders into what should be a bustling street – and finds himself eerily alone.



All that’s left are piles of clothes. Oh, and Thandie Newton looking the most unpolished and grubbed-up she has since, erm, well, ever.



It’s I Am Legend meets 28 Days Later , with some spooky shadow creatures and a whole raft of cool imagery (it’s all about that plummeting plane).



Check the trailer out for yourself below…

Directed by frequent Fringe helmer Brad Anderson – who’s also worked on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Boardwalk Empire series – Vanishing has flown mostly under the radar.



But it’s set to appear at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, which means we’ll be able to find out if it delivers on the spooky promise of its first trailer.



Like what you see? Drop us a comment...



